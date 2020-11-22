Downtown Roanoke businesses host Christmas Open House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In downtown Roanoke, local businesses are encouraging folks to shop small this holiday season.

The Gift Niche, Artsy June and Gypsy Palooza Too extended their shopping hours for their Christmas Open House. This open house served as a customer appreciation day with goody bags, door prizes, and discounts.

“We are trying to make up for the loss time of the COVID by having, give shoppers more hours to shop, more Sundays, and we’re going to stay open late on Friday nights,” Laura Duckworth, Co-Owner of the The Gift Niche, said.

Vendors also set up downtown to sell sweets and jewelry as part of the open house.

