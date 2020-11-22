Advertisement

Home and multiple vehicles shot along Jackson St. Friday night in Lynchburg

Police say they responded to the 700-block for reports of shots fired, and encountered a large group of people being disorderly
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in the 500-block of Jackson Street, along with multiple vehicles in the 700-block, were found shot Friday night.

Lynchburg Police say they responded to the 700-block for reports of shots fired, and encountered a large group of people being disorderly. Additional officers responded to help with securing the area and restoring order.

There were no injuries in the case.

