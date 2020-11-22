Man wanted after alleged armed robbery, malicious wounding Friday in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for Ambruse William Formson, 48 of Lynchburg, after an alleged armed robbery and malicious wounding Friday in the 1200-block of Fillmore Street.

Officers responded to Lynchburg General Hospital shortly after 3 p.m. after a female showed up with lacerations and injuries to her face, saying she was attacked and robbed by a male who fled on foot.

Formson is charged with breaking and entering, malicious wounding, strong arm robbery and strangulation.

Lynchburg Police say this is an isolated case, and ask anyone with helpful tips to call 911.

