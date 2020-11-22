Advertisement

No. 21 Liberty falls to NC State, 15-14

Liberty (8-1) was trying to earn a third win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this year, all on the road.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) prepares to pass as North Carolina State defensive tackle...
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) prepares to pass as North Carolina State defensive tackle C.J. Clark (52) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)(Ethan Hyman | AP)
By Aaron Beard
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State blocked Alex Barbir’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 1:18 left to beat No. 21 Liberty 15-14 on Saturday night. That handed the Flames their first loss this season.

Malik Wills threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

The Flames had their shot to extend the best start in program history. But Vi Jones deflected Barbir’s kick to set off a celebration for the Wolfpack. Zonovan Knight ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns for N.C. State.

