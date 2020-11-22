No. 21 Liberty falls to NC State, 15-14

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State blocked Alex Barbir’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 1:18 left to beat No. 21 Liberty 15-14 on Saturday night. That handed the Flames their first loss this season.

Liberty (8-1) was trying to earn a third win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this year, all on the road.

Malik Wills threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

The Flames had their shot to extend the best start in program history. But Vi Jones deflected Barbir’s kick to set off a celebration for the Wolfpack. Zonovan Knight ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns for N.C. State.