Advertisement

Original Gerber baby celebrates 94th birthday

Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when she became famous as the original Gerber baby. Ann turned 94 on Friday.
Courtesy: Gerber (Instagram)
Courtesy: Gerber (Instagram)(WIFR)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT) -Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when she became famous as the original Gerber baby. Ann turned 94 on Friday.

According to the company’s website, Gerber held a contest in 1928 to find a face to represent their baby food.

Many artists submitted oil paintings, but Dorothy Hope Smith, who specialized in children’s portraits and happened to be Cook’s neighbor, submitted a charcoal sketch which was selected.

Cook’s face appeared on Gerber products beginning in 1928 and became the official trademark in 1931.

Cook became an English teacher for the majority of her life, according to WLS.

Gerber announced back in May a little girl named Magnolia became the first-ever adopted baby to be featured in the campaign since it began in 1928.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WFLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shooting, crashes Friday in Botetourt County
Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Virginia adds 2,300 new COVID cases, 26 deaths

Latest News

Folks shop at The Gift Niche in downtown Roanoke for the Christmas Open House.
Downtown Roanoke businesses host Christmas Open House
Randy Dodd worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years.
Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee
Loudon Avenue NW Shooting 11.21.20
Loudon Avenue NW Shooting 11.21.20
Loudon Avenue NW Shooting 11.21.20
Person taken to hospital after NW Roanoke shooting Saturday night
Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed