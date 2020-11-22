Person taken to hospital after NW Roanoke shooting Saturday night
Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-853-2212
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim was taken to the hospital after being shot during an aggravated assault in the 1110 block of Loudon Ave NW Saturday night.
The injury seemed to not be critical, according to Roanoke Police.
