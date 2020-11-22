Police search for suspect after robbery of Old Kingery’s Store in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of robbing the Old Kingery’s Store Saturday.

Appearing to be a white female with a red Atlanta Braves shirt, dark hoodie, dark bandana and leggings, she went right to the counter and demanded cash. No weapon was reported.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-483-3000.

