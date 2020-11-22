Advertisement

Police search for suspect after robbery of Old Kingery’s Store in Rocky Mount

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-483-3000
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of robbing the Old Kingery’s Store Saturday.

Appearing to be a white female with a red Atlanta Braves shirt, dark hoodie, dark bandana and leggings, she went right to the counter and demanded cash. No weapon was reported.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-483-3000.

