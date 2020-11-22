Advertisement

Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide

A preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children
Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion.

Police say a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died.

An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and the children.

Most Read

Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
25-year-old David Wills was arrested after an hours-long standoff.
Name released of man arrested after Roanoke standoff
Kroger Evacuation
Gas leak at Salem Kroger leads to evacuation
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Heavy Police presence in Roanoke
Roads in Roanoke closed due to heavy police presence

Latest News

Virginia Tech loses big at Pitt, 47-14
Courtesy WVIR
UVA football runs over ACU, 55-15
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Courtesy Lynchburg PD
Man wanted after alleged armed robbery, malicious wounding Friday in Lynchburg