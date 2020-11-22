Pope: Involve poor people in planning post-pandemic economy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has urged young economists, entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote post-pandemic development models that involve the poor.

Francis said in a videotaped message for a forum of young people in Italy on Saturday that the worst reaction once the coronavirus pandemic ends would be to “fall even more deeply into feverish consumerism and forms of selfish self-protection.” Instead, the pope advised inviting the poor to participate in discussions about creating a “different economic narrative” he thinks is urgently needed and goes beyond welfare.

During the pandemic, Francis has decried that the people on society’s margins have been among those suffering the most.