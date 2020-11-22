Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Texas Tavern is a landmark in Roanoke, but it’s not just the food that makes this restaurant great, it’s the people serving it.

That’s why this weekend, folks came together to remember Randy Dodd. He died this past week and left behind a group of loving customers, family and friends.

They gathered on Sunday outside of Texas Tavern to show their love for him. One of Dodd’s favorite customers, Chad Clark, said he was not surprised to see this

“Randy, in my opinion, was like Roanoke royalty. He was loved beyond worlds. In my opinion, the whole valley mourns his loss, he was special,” Clark said.

He said Dodd--who worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years--had a way of making each person feel important.

“It didn’t matter how bad things were, when you walked through that door, Randy was here to make you laugh, Randy was here to make you feel special, and you’re going to leave feeling so much better,” Clark said.

Dodd suffered a heart attack on Thursday, November 19th, at 55-years-old. So Texas Tavern employees and customers gathered to share stories. His older brother, David Dodd, even made the trip from Nashville.

“I just had to come down, you know, just see the people that show their love for him, it just blows my mind. He loved so many people and he sure did love working at this little building here,” David said.

The tavern’s owner, Matt Bullington, said he feels the community’s sadness.

“As far as working hard and taking care of the customers in just a humorous, fun way, he was as good as anyone I’ve ever had. He really had a way with people,” Bullington said.

“There won’t be replacing Randy,” Clark added.

Folks say Texas Tavern won’t be the same without Dodd.

