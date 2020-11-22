Advertisement

Virginia adds 2,100 new COVID cases, percentage of positive tests again surpasses 7.0

(WSAZ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 217,796 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, November 22, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,117 from the 215,679 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than Saturday’s 2,348 new cases.

As of Sunday, there are 3,938 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s the same number of deaths reported Saturday.

November 13, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings, especially for traditional events such as Thanksgiving. He encourages a virtual Thanksgiving, using forums such as Zoom.

3,118,894 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.8 percent reported Saturday.

1,469 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,507 reported Saturday.

23,133 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shooting, crashes Friday in Botetourt County
Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Virginia adds 2,300 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke

Latest News

FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Wrong text strangers hold mini Thanksgiving to honor loved one who died from COVID-19
An Arizona grandmother and her grandson by choice have celebrated Thanksgiving together since...
Grandma, young man who met after accidental text celebrate 5th Thanksgiving together