Virginia adds 2,100 new COVID cases, percentage of positive tests again surpasses 7.0

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 217,796 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, November 22, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,117 from the 215,679 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than Saturday’s 2,348 new cases.

As of Sunday, there are 3,938 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s the same number of deaths reported Saturday.

November 13, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings, especially for traditional events such as Thanksgiving. He encourages a virtual Thanksgiving, using forums such as Zoom.

3,118,894 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.8 percent reported Saturday.

1,469 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,507 reported Saturday.

23,133 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

