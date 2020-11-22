Advertisement

White House Rose Garden adds Japanese American’s sculpture

Artwork by Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi has been installed on the east terrace of the famous garden.
Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi's piece, titled "Floor Frame," is displayed in the...
Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi's piece, titled "Floor Frame," is displayed in the White House Rose Garden on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Washington. Noguchi is the first Asian American artist to be featured in the White House collection, according to the first lady and the White House Historical Association. He died in 1988.
By Darlene Superville
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Rose Garden has a new addition, but it isn’t a floral variety. Melania Trump announced Friday that artwork by Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi has been installed on the east terrace of the famous garden.

The addition of the piece, titled “Floor Frame,” makes Noguchi the first Asian American artist to be featured in the White House collection.

The sculpture was a gift from the privately funded White House Historical Association. Noguchi viewed “Floor Frame” as representing the intersection of a tree and the ground, taking on the qualities of both an implied root system and the canopy of a tree.

