AAA says gas prices in Virginia hit four-year Thanksgiving week low

Gas prices across the commonwealth are the lowest they've been in four years around the Thanksgiving holiday.(NBC29)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, AAA says gas prices in Virginia are the lowest they’ve been in years around the holiday.

The average gas price in Charlottesville is just $2.03, down from $2.31 last year. The average price statewide is $2.02.

The coronavirus pandemic is slashing prices at the pump as people across the commonwealth are changing course on plans.

“I’m from New York, I would normally go back to New York,” Charles Franklin, who lives in Fluvanna County, said.

“Two sets of families aren’t coming this year that would normally come, so that’s a ton of people all at one time,” Don Walker in Charlottesville said.

AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Martha Meade said gas prices in the state are at a four-year low for the Thanksgiving holiday week.

“This year, of course, it’s all about COVID. Gas prices are down of course because of demand. We’ve seen the lowest demand since June of this year,” Meade said.

Walker said he’ll be hosting a smaller crowd with more precautions in place.

“We’re trying to do things where we keep people spread out. I guess we’ll have a real nice day for Thanksgiving, so we’ll try to have a lot of circulation in the house,” he said.

Jacob Shotwell says he plans to travel to his mother’s house for dinner, but he won’t have to go far: “I live about six blocks from her,” he said.

Gas prices are also down nationally, currently at $2.10, down from $2.59 last year.

