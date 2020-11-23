Averett University to hold winter commencement with virtual and in-person components

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University has made some changes to its winter commencement, allowing for both virtual and in-person components.

The Winter 2020 Commencement could not be held as originally planned due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the university has developed a two-prong approach that allows a virtual component and an in-person opportunity for those interested.

The virtual commencement ceremony will be held Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m. You can watch that here. The virtual ceremony will include many commencement traditions, including a bagpipe introduction, commencement address, award presentations, the reading of the graduates, among others.

Graduates are invited to an in-person commencement on Saturday, December 12 at the University’s E. Stuart James North Campus at 707 Mount Cross Road.

Graduates will get the chance to walk across a stage to receive their diploma while up to four guests cheer them on. This event will also be live-streamed.

“While my heart aches for our graduates and the many obstacles they’ve faced this year, I’m thrilled they get this customized celebration with their loved ones and will still have their special moment to walk across the graduation stage,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “I’m proud that we were able to transform a challenging situation into this personalized experience that only Averett can do.”

Graduates wishing to participate in the in-person event can sign up or a 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. or 1 p.m. time slot here. They must register themselves, and their guests, in advance. The deadline to request a time slot is December 1.

Averett said it can accommodate up to 40 graduates and their guests during each time frame by utilizing a precise process of ushering people through. The university also said it will add more time slots if there is enough interest from graduates.

Graduates will receive detailed instructions for the in-person process, with many protocols in place to adhere to state restrictions and health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.