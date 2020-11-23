Danville man killed in Sunday morning crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Danville early Sunday. The crash was at 1 a.m. November 22 on Berry Hill Road near Duncan Drive.

Police say the driver of a Volvo XC70 was headed north through a curve in the 1200 block of Berry Hill Road when he ran off the right side of the highway and hit an embankment. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.

Martin Rust, 48, of Danville, was flown to a hospital, where he died later in the morning.

