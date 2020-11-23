Advertisement

Female taken to hospital after Bedford stabbing

Police responded to the Korner Stone Market along Longwood Ave. Monday
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A female victim was stabbed multiple times near a vehicle along Longwood Avenue Monday at the Korner Stone Market.

Bedford Police received a report of a disturbance in a vehicle around 1:45 p.m. and found her outside a vehicle.

She was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital before being flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Ryan Crenshaw, 42 of Bedford, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending. Check back for updates.

