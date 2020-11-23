Female taken to hospital after Bedford stabbing

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A female victim was stabbed multiple times near a vehicle along Longwood Avenue Monday at the Korner Stone Market.

Bedford Police received a report of a disturbance in a vehicle around 1:45 p.m. and found her outside a vehicle.

She was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital before being flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Ryan Crenshaw, 42 of Bedford, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending. Check back for updates.

