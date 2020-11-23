Advertisement

Firefighter, rescued individual both injured in Danville structure fire Sunday

Both the firefighter and individual were treated and released from SOVAH Health.
(WITN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -A firefighter was taken to the hospital Sunday after sustaining an injury while helping a person escape a house fire through a bedroom window. Both the firefighter and individual were treated and released from SOVAH Health.

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews responded to Sycamore St. and found smoke leaving the home from a kitchen fire. Due to physical impairments, multiple people were unable to leave the building.

The second victim was rescued through the front door.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and 15 firefighters spent a total of just over an hour at the home.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

