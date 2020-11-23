Grown Here at Home: Wreaths, gift baskets mean Christmas time at Woods Farms

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - At Woods Farms in Franklin County, owner Mark Woods and the crew are busy making wreaths. They started earlier than usual this year because the customers are ready.

“All this stuff going on and you’re scratching your head, but our customers are calling and said, hey we’re coming after this, this, and this, and ready for the trees and wreaths and all that,” Mark said.

It’s not just the regulars, but new customers, too.

“It’s been a very good year. We’ve had a lot of new faces, new customers who have come out to the farm to see us. They’ve never been out here. They never realized how close it was to town,” Mark explained.

The wreaths come in lots of sizes.

“We make from an eight-inch to a 54-inch.

They also have an assortment of gift baskets.

“Different assortments of fruits and vegetables go in them. Jellies. You can do a breakfast basket with your country ham and your apple butter and so on and so forth. We had one lady one year, the person who she was giving it to was a diabetic so she made a vegetable basket of tomatoes and potatoes and cabbage or whatever like that,” Mark said.

It’s kinda like a two-for-one deal.

“You can eat it and enjoy it and then you can use the basket to put everything else in,” Mark said.

Woods Farms is at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill.

