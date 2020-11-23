Henry County Sheriff looking for information about body found near dumpsters

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information as part of an investigation into a body found Monday morning.

About 7 a.m. November 23, investigators were called to the Kentucky Fried Chicken store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. The body of a male was found in the rear parking lot near dumpsters.

Investigators say the white male was wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, blue coat, and blue jeans. They say they don’t know the cause of death, but evidence at the scene indicates a possible drug overdose. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.