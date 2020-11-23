Hispanic community hit hard by virus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the Roanoke Valley, COVID is hitting the Hispanic community disproportionately hard.

In the Roanoke Alleghany Health District about 12 percent of all hospitalized COVID patients are Hispanic.

Dr. Mariana Gomez works as an Infectious Disease Specialist at Carilion Clinic.

Gomez said the patients she has worked with are often times surprised by the impacts of the virus because they’ve had other family and friends test positive and only show very mild symptoms.

One of the biggest challenges is communicating safety messages in a way the community can understand, she said.

“It’s hard for everybody but if you are not really familiar with the language it is more difficult. And I think at this point there is a lot of COVID fatigue,” Gomez said.

Gomez is encouraging people to think carefully about their holiday plans, because even though people are tired of hearing it, smart choices like wearing a mask and social distancing can stop this virus from spreading.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.