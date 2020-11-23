Advertisement

Hispanic community hit hard by virus

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the Roanoke Valley, COVID is hitting the Hispanic community disproportionately hard.

In the Roanoke Alleghany Health District about 12 percent of all hospitalized COVID patients are Hispanic.

Dr. Mariana Gomez works as an Infectious Disease Specialist at Carilion Clinic.

Gomez said the patients she has worked with are often times surprised by the impacts of the virus because they’ve had other family and friends test positive and only show very mild symptoms.

One of the biggest challenges is communicating safety messages in a way the community can understand, she said.

“It’s hard for everybody but if you are not really familiar with the language it is more difficult. And I think at this point there is a lot of COVID fatigue,” Gomez said.

Gomez is encouraging people to think carefully about their holiday plans, because even though people are tired of hearing it, smart choices like wearing a mask and social distancing can stop this virus from spreading.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Randy Dodd worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years.
Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Police search for person who robbed Rocky Mount store clerk
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Showers are possible after dark Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Freezing temperatures overnight as winds relax

Latest News

The pandemic has pressed pause on typical traditions, but that’s not stopping long-term care...
Long-term care facilities find ways to keep holiday spirit alive
A Roanoke WWII veteran's hat was being auctioned off in France when a stranger started asking...
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
COVID-19 And The Hispanic Community
COVID-19 And The Hispanic Community
BTS At New Liberty Arena
BTS At New Liberty Arena