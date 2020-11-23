Historic Blue Ridge Tunnel restoration complete after nearly two decades

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sights of feet and paws alike make their way through Nelson County.

They’re heading toward the new beginning to an old landmark.

“It’s just great to see this project really come to fruition and see these people who have been involved for so long see it open,” said Claire Richardson, Nelson County Parks and Recreation director.

Richardson is talking about the restoration of the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel.

The project has taken nearly two decades to complete, but its history goes back even further.

“The tunnel was originally constructed between 1850 and 1858. It was designed by Claudius Crozet, a French engineer,” said Richardson. “It was built by Irish immigrants and enslaved African Americans. When it was constructed it was the longest tunnel in North America.”

The tunnel runs from Nelson County to Augusta County.

It opened Saturday and now has many visitors talking.

“[I want] to see anything that has writings on it where someone scribbled their name,” said Tracy Bowles.

“It really is a nice trail and it’s like going through the tunnel. It was simple for kids. No one was stumbling,” said Sharon Mason.

The tunnel handled railroad traffic from 1858 until the 1940s.

But now, it will see foot traffic for years to come.

“There’s people walking dogs, riding bikes, walking. It’s just an enjoyable afternoon,” said Nigel Mason.

Visitors can visit the trail from sunrise to sunset.

Nelson County Parks and Recreation says flashlights or headlamps are needed to access the tunnel, which is not lit.

They ask that visitors follow COVID-19 health measures, including social distancing and wearing masks.

