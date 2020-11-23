Advertisement

Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.(JEOPARDY!)
By Associated Press
Nov. 23, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host to replace Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Art Fleming hosted earlier editions of the game show, including the original “Jeopardy!” that debuted in 1964 on NBC and aired for a decade.

Richards said “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings’ episodes begin on Jan. 11.

