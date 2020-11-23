Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting of brother

Mugshot of Tracy Clark, accused of shooting his brother in Henry County
Mugshot of Tracy Clark, accused of shooting his brother in Henry County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the shooting of his brother.

Tracy Clark is charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Deputies responded to SOVAH Health Martinsville early the morning of November 23, after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to his back. He has since been flown to Roanoke for treatment.

The investigation indicated Clark and his brother had been in an argument, after which Clark pulled a gun and shot the victim, according to investigators.

When deputies got to Clark’s home, he refused to come out, leading sheriff’s negotiators to try to talk him out. He was arrested about three hours later.

