More than $400 spent on Thanksgiving feast, according to survey

While the Thanksgiving guest list is smaller this year the budget is up.
Thanksgiving on a budget(Pexels)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -While the Thanksgiving guest list is smaller this year the budget is up.

According to a new survey from Lending Tree, hosts will spend an average of $475 on the holiday feast. Lending Tree says that is up 53% from last year.

Respondents said they plan on setting the table for 9 guests in 2020 which is down from last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 cases increasing.

