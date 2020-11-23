Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Randy Dodd worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years.
Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Police search for person who robbed Rocky Mount store clerk
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Showers are possible after dark Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Freezing temperatures overnight as winds relax

Latest News

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
The pandemic has pressed pause on typical traditions, but that’s not stopping long-term care...
Long-term care facilities find ways to keep holiday spirit alive
A Roanoke WWII veteran's hat was being auctioned off in France when a stranger started asking...
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
COVID-19 And The Hispanic Community
COVID-19 And The Hispanic Community