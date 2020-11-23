One Community One Voice continues BIKE initiative through pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A few kids in Lynchburg got a special surprise Monday.

They got new bicycles as part of the Believing in Kids Excelling program.

That initiative gives out bikes quarterly to kids who do well in school.

Officials from several organizations join to deliver those bikes.

One Community One Voice says it’s important to keep encouraging kids through the pandemic.

“And it’s encouraging kids - especially at this time, they need a little joy, excitement, and I think this is doing well for them,” said James Camm, Living Word Ministries pastor.

A total of eight bikes were given away Monday.

