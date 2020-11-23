Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shooting, crashes Friday in Botetourt County
Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Virginia adds 2,300 new COVID cases, 26 deaths

Latest News

Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Courtesy: Gerber (Instagram)
Original Gerber baby celebrates 94th birthday
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Firefighter, rescued individual both injured in Danville structure fire Sunday