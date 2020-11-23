Police release new photo in search for South Boston shooters
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUT BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) -South Boston Police are looking to identify a second person believed to have been involved in a shooting in Sout Boston Thursday.
Two males on foot shot at an SUV headed north on North Main Street about 3 p.m. November 19. No one was hurt, but an SUV, a parked van and two buildings were hit.
Police have identified Tequan Watson as one suspect, but they don’t have an ID on the second shooter. They have released a surveillance photo of him taken shortly before the shooting.
Anyone with information that might lead to tracking either person is asked to contact the South Boston Police Department at (434) 575-4273, or the Halifax County Crime Line at (434) 476-8445.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.