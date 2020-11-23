Police release new photo in search for South Boston shooters

SOUT BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) -South Boston Police are looking to identify a second person believed to have been involved in a shooting in Sout Boston Thursday.

Two males on foot shot at an SUV headed north on North Main Street about 3 p.m. November 19. No one was hurt, but an SUV, a parked van and two buildings were hit.

Police have identified Tequan Watson as one suspect, but they don’t have an ID on the second shooter. They have released a surveillance photo of him taken shortly before the shooting.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Tequan Jamal Watson, who is a suspect in a South Boston shooting. (South Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information that might lead to tracking either person is asked to contact the South Boston Police Department at (434) 575-4273, or the Halifax County Crime Line at (434) 476-8445.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.