Radford City Public Schools to go temp. virtual as COVID-19 precaution

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - All RCPS students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, will move to a remote learning format beginning Tuesday, according to an announcement from the division.

The move is precautionary, and is meant to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The schedules will now adjust to the following:

“All school buildings (MES, BHES, DIS, RHS, Grove Preschool, Unity Childcare) will be closed to students Tuesday, November 24 through Friday, December 4. RCPS plans to reopen the buildings Monday, December 7 for in-person learning.

All Radford City Public Schools will provide asynchronous learning opportunities for students, PK-12, Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

All Radford City Public Schools will provide virtual synchronous instruction for the week AFTER Thanksgiving , November 30-December 4th, 2020.

Expect virtual synchronous (online, real-time) learning opportunities Monday (11/30), Tuesday (12/1), Thursday (12/3), and Friday (12/4). McHarg/Belle Heth will begin at 8:00 am and DIS/RHS will begin at 8:30 am. Please plan on having your child(ren) up and ready to fully participate in their synchronous classes across all grade levels beginning Monday, November 30th, 2020.

Wednesday, December 2nd, is an asynchronous learning day with the exception of McHarg/Belle Heth’s specialty synchronous learning opportunities. Teachers will also be holding office hours if students/families need assistance with academics.”

