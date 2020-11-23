Roanoke airport executives placed on administrative leave

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/ROA Release) - The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has placed two executives on administrative leave during an investigation into what the airport calls a “procedural matter.”

Timothy Bradshaw, Executive Director of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, and Richard Osbourne, Director of Planning and Engineering, are on leave pending the completion of the internal investigation. The commission has appointed David Jeavons, CPA, Director of Finance and Administration, to act as Interim Executive Director.

According to a statement from the airport, “The decision to place these individuals on leave was made to protect the integrity of this process and to enable an unbiased, thorough and efficient review of the facts. As an employee matter, the Commission will not comment further so as not to jeopardize the investigation and its progress.”

The airport says this is not expected to impact day-to-day airport operations or interfere with travel plans during the holiday season.

