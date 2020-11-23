Roanoke PD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new look at the Ashton Heights Apartments June officer-involved shooting that killed Rasheed Moorman was released Monday after the completion of both the internal and criminal investigations.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE GRAPHIC:

Sam Roman, Chief of Roanoke Police: “The taking of any human life is a tragedy and is reflected in the necessity of this statement. As the Police Chief, I am tasked with ensuring the safety of both the officers in my department and the community which we serve. The incident you will observe in the video highlights the difficulty of striking a balance between officer and community safety. While it is clear that the individual in the video posed a significant threat to both the officers and the community, it is with empathy that I express condolences for the family of Mr. Moorman.”

Moorman was killed by police at the apartment complex, leading to the investigation that led to a ruling Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell. Caldwell said he believes the officers acted appropriately under the circumstances.

Caldwell said the events leading to the shooting began three days earlier. June 22, he said, police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at the Ashton Heights apartment complex on Dona Drive in Roanoke. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a leg and identified Xavier Trotter as a suspect.

June 25, a police detective leaving the complex after dealing with another matter saw Trotter and another man leaving a convenience store and walking toward the complex, and notified other police that Trotter was there. Members of the Strategic Response Team responded, according to Caldwell.

Caldwell says police saw Trotter and the other man, later identified as Moorman, walking in a parking area, then begin running through the complex when they saw police. An officer ran after them and saw Moorman with a handgun, according to Caldwell, and ordered Moorman to drop the gun. Moorman instead ran into an open area, and fired four shots at the officer. This was captured on surveillance video, according to Caldwell, and two of the bullets went into an apartment unit occupied by a mother and daughter, who were not hurt.

The officer fired back at Moorman ten times, hitting him with three bullets, according to Caldwell. Moorman was taken to a hospital, where he died.

One of Moorman’s shots had hit the police cruiser of another police officer, who also fired at Moorman, said Caldwell.

Caldwell said shell casings matching the police service pistols were found at the scene, as were casings matching Moorman’s Glock. Shell casings found at the June 22 shooting matched the same Glock.

