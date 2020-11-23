Rockbridge County schools going all virtual after Thanksgiving

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Public Schools will be switching from its hybrid learning models to all-virtual learning beginning November 30.

Tuesday, November 24, will remain a scheduled Hybrid A day, with students off for Thanksgiving the rest of the week. Monday, all students K-12 will take part in 100% virtual learning, five days a week.

The reason for the switch is what the district says is a recommendation by the Virginia Department of Health for schools to close during the holiday season to ease the spread of COVID-19.

The district’s goal is to get back to in-person learning Tuesday, January 19. At that point, PreK to first graders will return to in-person learning Monday-Thursday, with 2nd-12th graders returning to the hybrid AA/BB model the same days of the week.

