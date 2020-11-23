Advertisement

Rockbridge County schools going all virtual after Thanksgiving

Rockbrdge County, Va., school administration offices
Rockbrdge County, Va., school administration offices(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Public Schools will be switching from its hybrid learning models to all-virtual learning beginning November 30.

Tuesday, November 24, will remain a scheduled Hybrid A day, with students off for Thanksgiving the rest of the week. Monday, all students K-12 will take part in 100% virtual learning, five days a week.

The reason for the switch is what the district says is a recommendation by the Virginia Department of Health for schools to close during the holiday season to ease the spread of COVID-19.

The district’s goal is to get back to in-person learning Tuesday, January 19. At that point, PreK to first graders will return to in-person learning Monday-Thursday, with 2nd-12th graders returning to the hybrid AA/BB model the same days of the week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Randy Dodd worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years.
Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Police search for person who robbed Rocky Mount store clerk
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke
Showers are possible after dark Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Freezing temperatures overnight as winds relax

Latest News

The pandemic has pressed pause on typical traditions, but that’s not stopping long-term care...
Long-term care facilities find ways to keep holiday spirit alive
A Roanoke WWII veteran's hat was being auctioned off in France when a stranger started asking...
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
COVID-19 And The Hispanic Community
COVID-19 And The Hispanic Community
BTS At New Liberty Arena
BTS At New Liberty Arena
In the Roanoke Alleghany Health District about 12 percent of all hospitalized COVID patients...
Hispanic community hit hard by virus