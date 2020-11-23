Advertisement

Senator asks Northam for food bank gather limit exemption on COVID restrictions

Food banks, food pantries, food distribution centers and/or churches offering such services are all included
Mobile food distribution events continue to help families throughout southwest Virginia.
Mobile food distribution events continue to help families throughout southwest Virginia.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Following Governor Northam’s recent announcement for enhanced restrictions throughout the Commonwealth meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Senator Bill DeSteph (R-District 8) is calling for an exemption to the limits placed on sites distributing food to the less fortunate.

“The moment volunteers begin serving dinner, those in need will begin arriving and lining up to receive these meals. Per your Executive Order, this places people in jeopardy of being arrested and subjected to up to a year in jail and/or $2500 fine for simply gathering to be fed. This seems punitive for an already disadvantaged population,” DeSteph pointed out Monday.

The exemption called for is meant to free restrictions upon food banks, food pantries, food distribution centers and/or churches offering such services.

DeSteph specifically references the Thanksgiving holiday in his call for this exemption to be immediately put through.

