Some commercial drivers in Va. can renew credentials online

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Some commercial drivers will now be able to renew their licenses online with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV said the new option was implemented due to the pandemic. CDL holders previously had to visit in person to renew their credentials.

“We are continually looking for ways to assist our customers during these challenging times.” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The opportunity to renew online gives our commercial driving community a convenient service option and focus office appointment opportunities on transactions for customers who need in-person assistance.”

Information on renewing a CDL license can be found here. Customers who are not eligible to renew online can schedule an in-person appointment here.

Commercial credentials expiring between March 1 and December 30, 2020 were extended to December 31, 2020, also due to the pandemic. For more information on the DMV’s response to COVID-19, click here.

