Thanksgiving will look different this year; here’s what health experts suggest

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is going to look very different for many this year compared to years past.

But there are ways to gather with family while also following COVID-19 guidelines.

At last week’s New River Valley Health District COVID-19 update, experts encouraged folks to find creative and safe ways to celebrate the holidays with family this year.

“This is definitely going to be a different, challenging holiday season it’s a non-traditional year,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Valley Health District.

Dr. Bissell said there are ways to socialize and keep people safe while celebrating.

“We can spread positivity; we can spread that warmth. We just have to figure out some ways to do that,” said Bissell.

The CDC recommends bringing your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils to gatherings. People should also avoid going in and out of areas where food is being prepared or handled. Social distancing should be practiced, and masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

“If you can enjoy the meal outside that’s a bonus. If you have to eat inside, try to separate and distance maybe do different rooms – but that you’re socializing but try to distance as much as you can,” said Bissell.

Hosts should also talk to their guests about expectations for celebrations and make sure they are disinfecting frequently touched areas.

“We do realize we do have people leaving the area. We realize there will be people travelling and then coming back and we realize people will being having folks coming here,” said Bissell.

Health officials said it’s best to avoid travelling but if you have too, they say wear a mask, be socially distant and wash your hands frequently.

