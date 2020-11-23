Two killed in Washington County house fire

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a house fire in Washington County that killed two people Friday.

Investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but they have not determined the cause and origin of the fire.

The Meadowview and Glade Springs fire departments were called to the fire about 8:30 a.m. November 20 in the 11,100 block of Mount Calm Drive. The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

A man who had escaped the home had called for help and wasn’t able to get back into the home to rescue two other adults, who were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. Their remains were recovered by fire crews and taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Police say the victims’ names will be released once their identities are confirmed and family is notified.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.