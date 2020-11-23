UVA mourns loss of John Paul “Jack” Jones at 100

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at the age of 100.

In a statement, Virginia Athletics called Jones one of its most dedicated and passionate fans.

Jones accepted the ceremonial game ball at the opening of John Paul Jones Arena on November 12, 2006.

His son, Paul Tudor Jones II, made a $35 million donation to the University of Virginia and was granted the request to name the new arena in honor of his father.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.