UVA mourns loss of John Paul “Jack” Jones at 100

Virginia Athletics called Jones one of its most dedicated and passionate fans.
Courtesy virginiasports.com
Courtesy virginiasports.com
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at the age of 100.

In a statement, Virginia Athletics called Jones one of its most dedicated and passionate fans.

Jones accepted the ceremonial game ball at the opening of John Paul Jones Arena on November 12, 2006.

His son, Paul Tudor Jones II, made a $35 million donation to the University of Virginia and was granted the request to name the new arena in honor of his father.

