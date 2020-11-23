Verona Moose Lodge raises money for woman with brain cancer

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -The Verona Moose Lodge is raising money for a special cause.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, community members came to the lodge for a socially distant spaghetti benefit dinner to raise money for Christy Centeno, a sister of one of the members. Centeno has stage 4 brain cancer, and is the process of trying to go to Duke University to participate in a clinical trial.

Along with the spaghetti dinner, there was a silent-auction to raise money for her travel expenses.

“The Moose is about helping this community, helping children and helping the seniors. And we try to do whatever we can do for the community. People who are down on their luck, have illnesses or whatever, we try to help them out as much as we can,” Chris Lotts, Governor of Verona Moose, said.

Lotts said by the end of the benefit dinner they raised almost $1,700.

There is also an online fundraiser for Christy. If you wish to donate you can find that here.

Verona Moose is one of three Moose Lodges in Augusta County and is a part of Moose International.

