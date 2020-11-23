Advertisement

Virginia farmers ‘mostly unaffected’ this Thanksgiving

Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia farmers have remained mostly unaffected this Thanksgiving, according to the president of the Virginia Poultry Federation.

Hobey Bauhan said this year, turkey demands are still about the same.

Most of the turkey products are heading through retail versus food services due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bauhan said wholesale prices will likely go up for retailers, but the businesses would be able to make up for that loss.

