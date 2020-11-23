VMI Board of Visitors’ Diversity holds first meeting Monday

(WDBJ) - VMI’s newly-formed Board of Visitors’ Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee held its first meeting Monday following allegations of racist behavior and culture at the school.

The members of the group approved a charter for the committee after consulting with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, Dr. Janice Underwood and secretary of education, Atif Qarni.

“VMI’s unique system of education plays an important role in producing leaders of character for the commonwealth and the nation. Our committee’s oversight will help to ensure the VMI experience is accessible and equitable to all regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or religion,” said committee chair, Mike Hamlar.

The approved charter reads:

“VMI Board of Visitors’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee shall be responsible for the oversight of all matters relating to the Institute’s excellence in diversity across all programs and departments. This Committee shall:

Consist of Board of Visitors members, and may also include ex-officio non-voting member representatives from the VMI faculty, staff, Corps of Cadets, Alumni, staff from the Alumni Agencies and others, as the Board President deems appropriate;

Reference in all decisions VMI’s Mission and method of education;

Review the Institute’s inclusivity performance and commonality of purpose, and compliance with the Institute’s statement on equity and maintenance of a welcoming and affirming environment; and

Timely review reports on gender and ethnicity data related to recruitment, admissions, and composition of the Corps of Cadets, faculty, and staff.”

The committee is made up of the following members:

Mike Hamlar, chair

Lara Chambers ’03 - Vice Chair

Lt. Gen. (retired) Charles Dominy

Lester Johnson ’95

Scott Marsh ’81

Dave Miller ’70

Joe Reeder

Tom Watjen ’76

A conversation with Dr. Underwood also centered around adding diversity initiatives and best practices for hiring a chief diversity officer.

