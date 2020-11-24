79 indicted in Henry Co. undercover operation

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry makes an announcement about recent drug arrests and indictments: bit.ly/37aQOBI Posted by WDBJ7 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 43 people have been arrested, with more facing charges, following an undercover narcotics operation.

A Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments November 16, resulting in 176 felony charges issues against 79 people, many of whom have been convicted of drug distribution in the past.

Pharmaceutical pills, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocain and marijuana were seized during the operation, along with vehicle and U.S. currency related to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics.

Twenty-two suspects were arrested November 19, and additional drugs were seized. Another 21 suspects have been arrested since.

Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigations.

See all the names and mugshots below:

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.