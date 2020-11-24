Annual Bedford holiday event sees changes due to coronavirus pandemic

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual Bedford event has made some changes this holiday season.

The 12th annual Festival of Trees is underway at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.

That event helps raise money for charities in the area.

This year, several parts of that event - including craft activities and visits with Santa - will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The welcome center says they still wanted to do something, even if in a limited capacity.

“We’ve had people reaching out from September and on, like, ‘are you still having this event?’ And we were like, ‘yeah, we’re going to get it done somehow or another,’ and we’re just thrilled we’re being able to offer it,” said Nicole Johnson, Bedford County tourism director.

That event will run through January 3.

