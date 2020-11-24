Advertisement

Appalachian Power denied rate increase

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/State Corporation Commission Release) - Appalachian Power has been denied a rate increase

The State Corporationn Commission says Appalachian has earned a profit that is within the range authorized by Virginia utility law for calendar years 2017, 2018 and 2019. That finding came after a triennial financial review of the company.

The SCC order means Appalachian Power does not receive a rate increase, and customers are not due refunds. The company wanted to increase rates by about $10 per month for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, according to the SCC.

The company’s authorized profit during the three-year review period was 9.42 percent, according to the SCC. After reviewing the reasonableness of the company’s expenses and revenues during the period, the commission determined the company earned slightly above that level.

The commission also set a new authorized profit of 9.2 percent. That is the rate that will be used to evaluate the company’s earnings during the next triennial financial review case in 2023.

In its final order, the Commission made the following determinations:

  • denied the company’s request to apply the 2015 planned retirements of three coal-fired power plants to 2019 earnings.
  • denied a request to increase the residential basic service charge from $7.96 to $14.
  • denied implementation of a residential rate design that would have charged higher rates during summer months and lower rates during the winter. The company will continue charging the same residential rate year-round.
  • approved voluntary energy efficiency rate schedules to provide residential customers with pricing signals that shift consumption to hours when demand is less, and prices are lower (Smart Demand and Time-of-Use).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke PD
Roanoke PD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
Researchers at Virginia Tech have just released new findings on the protection that cloth masks...
Virginia Tech researchers release new cloth mask study
Roanoke airport executives placed on administrative leave
Ryan Crenshaw, suspect in stabbing and abduction in Bedford County
Man arrested for domestic stabbing, abduction; woman hospitalized
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Latest News

Dickens of a Christmas Kicks Off With Tree Lighting
Dickens of a Christmas Kicks Off With Tree Lighting
Lawyer: Murder suspect Brown should have a jury trial
Early Winter Break Affects Small Businesses
Early Winter Break Affects Small Businesses
Henry County Drug Bust
Henry County Drug Bust
25 Days of Dickens with Mayor Lea
25 Days of Dickens with Mayor Lea