Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at the Academy Museum

The 1,208 pound, 25-foot-long, 45-year-old shark, famous for being difficult to work with on the set of Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller, on Friday was hoisted up in the air above the main escalator of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles
A fiberglass replica of Bruce, the shark featured in Steven Spielberg's classic 1975 film "Jaws," is raised to a suspended position for display at the new Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. The museum celebrating the art and science of movies is scheduled to open on April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Lindsey Bahr
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Bruce, the fiberglass shark made from the “Jaws” mold, is ready for his close-up.

The 1,208 pound, 25-foot-long, 45-year-old shark, famous for being difficult to work with on the set of Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller, on Friday was hoisted up in the air above the main escalator of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles where he will greet guests for the foreseeable future. And this time, he cooperated.  

It is the culmination of years of planning, including a seven-month restoration and is expected to be a major draw for the museum, which plans to open on April 30, 2021.

