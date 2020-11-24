Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; new-case count also drops

The percentage of positive new-case tests is up
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 223,582 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, November 24, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,544 from the 221,038 reported Monday, a smaller increase than Monday’s 3,242 new cases.

As of Tuesday, there are 3,979 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 3,942 reported Monday.

Heading into Thanksgiving, Governor Northam has announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings. He encourages a virtual Thanksgiving, using forums such as Zoom.

3,187,267 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.2 percent reported Monday.

1,496 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,512 reported Monday.

23,498 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke PD
Roanoke PD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
Ryan Crenshaw, suspect in stabbing and abduction in Bedford County
Man arrested for domestic stabbing, abduction; woman hospitalized
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
Henry County Sheriff looking for information about body found near dumpsters
ll
COVID-19 in Virginia: More than 3,000 new cases reported, new-case positive test percentage rises

Latest News

Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again
Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again
A Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif.,...
International flyers may soon need to get coronavirus vaccinations
Hartsfield-Jackson airport prepares for a flood of travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Atlanta airport prepares for Thanksgiving rush amid pandemic
The Warming Station changed its program in order to comply with social distancing and other...
Pulaski’s warming station makes changes to help the homeless and adhere to COVID guidelines