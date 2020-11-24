Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Randy Dodd worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years.
Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee
Showers are possible after dark Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Freezing temperatures overnight as winds relax
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Police search for person who robbed Rocky Mount store clerk
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
A fiberglass replica of Bruce, the shark featured in Steven Spielberg's classic 1975 film...
Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at the Academy Museum
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Thanksgiving on a budget
More than $400 spent on Thanksgiving feast, according to survey