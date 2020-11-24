Lawyer: Murder suspect Brown should have a jury trial

FRANKLIN COU8NTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Marine deserter who was on the run for weeks after the murder of his mother’s boyfriend had a court hearing Tuesday.

Michael Brown is charged with seven felonies, including the murder of Rodney Brown in November 2019. He’s accused of leading police on a nationwide manhunt for 18 days before he was captured at the home where the murder took place on Wood Thrush circle in Franklin County.

The prosecution had waived a jury trial, but Michael Brown’s attorney, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, told the court she wants the case to be decided by a jury.

“I have a lot of faith in juries. I think juries do a fine job. Not that I don’t have respect for judges; I just really think juries do a fine job.”

The case has been continued until the end of March 2021, because Franklin County has not yet been approved for jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Brown has tested positive for COVID while in lockup. His attorney tells WDBJ7 he is feeling good and is not showing any serious symptoms.

