Long-term care facilities find ways to keep holiday spirit alive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic has pressed pause on typical traditions, but that’s not stopping long-term care facilities from finding the holiday spirit.

Instead of a community feast, long-term care facilities are scaling down their Thanksgiving dinners.

“This will be our husband and I first thanksgiving that we are going to have to fix,” Louise Miller said.

Louise Miller doesn’t live here at the Hermitage Roanoke, but she would usually spend the holiday with the people that cared for her mother.

“Even after mom died we still came over here Thanksgiving, Christmas, anytime because this is home,” Miller said.

Now she is giving back, serving as the Hermitage Guild Presiden and finding ways to brighten the season for those who won’t be enjoying their typical traditions.

“I just think this festival of lights is the answer to a whole lot of things,” Miller said.

For the first time, you’ll be able to drive through and see the property transform into a winter wonderland full of different displays.

This is just one way area long-term care facilities are embracing this unique holiday season.

At Friendship they’re offering families the option to send special gifts to loved ones for Christmas.

It includes activities, socks and sweets.

“All things of comfort and fun and entertainment to let people know they are thought of and loved even though in person visits might be a little more challenging,” Director of Marketing Stephanie Landes said.

The facilities said these little things can help keep everyone’s spirits lifted as we navigate a new holiday season.

The light display at the Hermitage will be open to the public from Dec. 5 to Jan.1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

