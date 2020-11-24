Advertisement

Lynchburg police continue to investigate Saturday shooting

(MGN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. November 21, officers responded to the 2100-block of Main Street for a report of a malicious wounding.

Man found shot Saturday along Main Street in Lynchburg

One man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Information on who may be responsible is unknown at this time. If you have any information about the incident, contact Det. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

