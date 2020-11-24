Lynchburg police continue to investigate Saturday shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. November 21, officers responded to the 2100-block of Main Street for a report of a malicious wounding.

One man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Information on who may be responsible is unknown at this time. If you have any information about the incident, contact Det. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

