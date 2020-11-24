Montgomery County Eagle Scout builds new flag retirement box

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a new space in Montgomery County to properly retire your Old Glory.

As part of an Eagle Scout project, Jeremiah Garretson, 14, took it upon himself to build a new wooden box for folks in the county to dispose of their old American Flags.

“This is just a nice service that most folks never see anywhere and to have it available to the citizens I think is going to be very beneficial,” said Montgomery County Board Chair Steve Fijalkowski.

On Monday, Garretson was recognized at the Board of Supervisors meeting for his services of upgrading the old box.

“My family’s very patriotic, a lot of prior and current service members, so I’ve always grown up learning to respect the flag and respecting it,” Garretson said.

Garretson said he spent about 100 hours, including a week of building, to provide this space for the county. He is part of Troop 141.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.