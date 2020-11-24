Advertisement

Montgomery County Eagle Scout builds new flag retirement box

There's a new space in Montgomery County to properly retire your Old Glory.
There's a new space in Montgomery County to properly retire your Old Glory.(WDBJ)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a new space in Montgomery County to properly retire your Old Glory.

As part of an Eagle Scout project, Jeremiah Garretson, 14, took it upon himself to build a new wooden box for folks in the county to dispose of their old American Flags.

“This is just a nice service that most folks never see anywhere and to have it available to the citizens I think is going to be very beneficial,” said Montgomery County Board Chair Steve Fijalkowski.

On Monday, Garretson was recognized at the Board of Supervisors meeting for his services of upgrading the old box.

“My family’s very patriotic, a lot of prior and current service members, so I’ve always grown up learning to respect the flag and respecting it,” Garretson said.

Garretson said he spent about 100 hours, including a week of building, to provide this space for the county. He is part of Troop 141.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke PD
Roanoke PD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
ll
COVID-19 in Virginia: More than 3,000 new cases reported, new-case positive test percentage rises
Henry County Sheriff looking for information about body found near dumpsters
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
Ryan Crenshaw, suspect in stabbing and abduction in Bedford County
Man arrested for domestic stabbing, abduction; woman hospitalized

Latest News

Researchers at Virginia Tech have just released new findings on the protection that cloth masks...
Virginia Tech researchers release new cloth mask study
Crews work Moneta structure fire Monday night
A fiberglass replica of Bruce, the shark featured in Steven Spielberg's classic 1975 film...
Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at the Academy Museum
Thanksgiving on a budget
More than $400 spent on Thanksgiving feast, according to survey